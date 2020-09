Category: World Published on Wednesday, 16 September 2020 08:41 Hits: 0

Although the peaceful protests in Belarus have yet to overturn the results of August's fraudulent presidential election, they have continued to grow. Here, SÅ‚awomir Sierakowski, having recently returned from Minsk, speaks with former European Council President Donald Tusk about what the events in Belarus mean for Europe.

Read more https://www.project-syndicate.org/onpoint/belarus-uprising-meaning-for-europe-and-poland-by-slawomir-sierakowski-and-donald-tusk-2020-09