National Weather Service issues rare 'flash flood emergency' as Hurricane Sally delivers downpour

Category: World Published on Wednesday, 16 September 2020 15:20 Hits: 2

On Monday, it seemed as if Hurricane Sally was destined to hit Louisiana as a Category 1 storm. However, throughout the day on Tuesday, Sally defied expectations by continuing to strengthen and creeping—as in moving at less than a walking pace—back to the northeast. The storm finally came over land near the western tip of the Florida panhandle on Wednesday morning, but even though the storm increased its speed all the way to 5 mph, the slow passage over the area is generating a huge amount of rain in a small region.

Rainfall can be expected to reach 12 inches across a large area of the low-lying region around the Alabama and Florida border. Areas at the center of the storm’s path may get close to 3 feet of rain, which is the kind of total that no region is set to handle, much less cities along the coast where the highest points are still only a few dozen feet above sea level. Add in another 3-4 feet of storm surge dragged along in Sally’s wake and the region is set for another disaster. As of 8 AM EST, more than a quarter million people were without power and the National Weather Service had issued a flash flood emergency, saying “These warnings are issued for exceedingly rare situations when a severe threat to human life and catastrophic damage from a flash flood is happening.”

Sally is expected to drop to a tropical storm in the next few hours as it continues to track northeast toward Georgia, the Carolinas, and Virginia. Flooding can be expected across the region. Since this storm is happening during the COVID-19 pandemic, plan carefully for any potential evacuation and maintain social distancing if forced to leave your home.

Meanwhile in the mid-Atlantic, Teddy has gone from a tropical storm to hurricane over the last day, and is now carrying winds above 100 mph. It’s expected to continue to strength, moving to Category 2 or 3 by Thursday. However, the latest track for the storm gives it a northern hook that could keep Teddy from ever coming close to landfall in the United States. If the current track is correct, Bermuda—which just took a pummeling from Hurricane Paulette—can expect another direct hit over the weekend before Teddy swings back to the North Atlantic.

But while it seems unlikely that Teddy will generate major issues, two more tropical depressions—one on the east coast of Mexico, another trailing Teddy in the Atlantic—stand a good chance of becoming named storms before the end of Wednesday.

Read more http://www.dailykos.com/stories/1977855