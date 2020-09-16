Mychal Denzel Smith on Breonna Taylor, Defunding Police, Systemic Racism His Trump-Era Depression

Category: World Published on Wednesday, 16 September 2020 12:26 Hits: 2

Journalist and author Mychal Denzel Smith joins us for a wide-ranging discussion on the uprising against racist police, the upcoming presidential election and why he says a Biden win won’t cure his Trump-era depression, and his new book, “Stakes Is High: Life after the American Dream.” Denzel Smith questions whether arresting and charging the police officers who killed Breonna Taylor, a core demand of many protests in the wake of her death, represents justice, despite the historic settlement between Louisville and her family. “The only way to prevent another instance of the situation that took Breonna Taylor’s life is to defund, dismantle police departments across the nation,” Smith says. He argues defeating Donald Trump in November will not solve systemic racism, inequality or the climate crisis. “What Joe Biden has offered thus far is not a transformative enough agenda to be able to face those issues.”

Read more http://www.democracynow.org/2020/9/16/mychal_denzel_smith_stakes_is_high