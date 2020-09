Category: World Published on Wednesday, 16 September 2020 07:29 Hits: 7

Media freedom watchdogs have condemned the prison sentence handed to Iranian independent journalist Khosro Sadeghi Borojeni and urged the country's authorities to stop arbitrarily jailing members of the press.

Read more https://www.rferl.org/a/iranian-journalist-seven-years-prison-national-security-charges/30841479.html