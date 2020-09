Category: World Published on Wednesday, 16 September 2020 07:28 Hits: 6

Care home residents account for nearly half of deaths linked to Covid-19 in Sweden, a high proportion that health professionals and families of the victims have blamed on the government’s reluctance to admit elderly patients to hospital. FRANCE 24's Catherine Norris-Trent and James André report.

