Category: World Published on Wednesday, 16 September 2020 08:37 Hits: 6

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - The European Union's chief executive on Wednesday said the bloc should commit to deeper emissions cuts over the next decade, and pledged to use green bonds to finance its climate goals.

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/world/2020/09/16/eu-exec-wants-tougher-2030-climate-target-billions-in-green-bonds