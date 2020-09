Category: World Published on Wednesday, 16 September 2020 00:48 Hits: 2

by Efthimios Parasidis, The Ohio State University Americans are increasingly concerned that regulators and manufacturers will rush a vaccine to market without an adequate review. That prompted nine vaccine front-runners,…

Read more https://www.alternet.org/2020/09/big-pharmas-safety-pledge-isnt-enough-to-build-public-confidence-in-19-vaccine-heres-what-will/