Category: World Published on Wednesday, 16 September 2020 07:34 Hits: 2

JOHOR BARU: The people of Sabah need more than just slogans to face the issues of unemployment and development in rural areas, says Umno vice president Datuk Seri Mohamed Khaled Nordin.

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/nation/2020/09/16/people-of-sabah-need-more-than-slogans-says-former-johor-mb