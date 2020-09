Category: World Published on Tuesday, 15 September 2020 14:44 Hits: 0

Nutrition expert Barry Popkin explains why obesity can have fatal implications in severe cases of COVID-19, making it harder to fight the disease.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/obesity-may-increase-fatal-complications-in-covid-19/a-54934678?maca=en-rss-en-world-4025-rdf