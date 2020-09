Category: World Published on Wednesday, 16 September 2020 06:00 Hits: 2

BUTTERWORTH: A total of seven individuals were slapped with a RM1,000 compound each for breaching the recovery movement control order (MCO).

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/nation/2020/09/16/five-slapped-with-rm1000-compound-for-violating-mco