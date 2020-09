Category: World Published on Wednesday, 16 September 2020 06:14 Hits: 4

KYIV (Reuters) - Ukraine registered a record 76 deaths related to the new coronavirus in the past 24 hours, the national security council said on Wednesday, up from a record of 72 deaths registered last week.

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/world/2020/09/16/ukraine-reports-record-daily-high-in-coronavirus-deaths