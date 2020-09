Category: World Published on Wednesday, 16 September 2020 06:29 Hits: 5

MUMBAI/BENGALURU (Reuters) - Serum Institute of India has received Indian regulatory approval to resume local clinical trials of AstraZeneca's potential COVID-19 vaccine, a source familiar with the matter said on Wednesday.

