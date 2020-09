Category: World Published on Tuesday, 15 September 2020 22:55 Hits: 0

Air quality in five major cities in Oregon was the worst on record as the state continues to be blanketed by thick smoke from wildfires ravaging nearly 5 million acres in the U.S. West, environmental officials in the heavily forested state said.

