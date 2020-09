Category: World Published on Wednesday, 16 September 2020 05:39 Hits: 2

Long-simmering tensions between the United States and China have hit boiling point at the United Nations over the coronavirus pandemic, spotlighting Beijing's bid for greater multilateral influence in a challenge to Washington's traditional leadership.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/pandemic-sharpens--battle-for-the-soul--of-united-nations-between-us-and-china-13116040