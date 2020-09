Category: World Published on Tuesday, 15 September 2020 20:17 Hits: 1

Scientists have detected phosphine, a chemical usually associated with life on Earth, in Venus' atmosphere. While the finding is intriguing, they say more proof is needed to definitively point to life.

