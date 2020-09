Category: World Published on Tuesday, 15 September 2020 20:17 Hits: 1

Breonna Taylor's mother, Tamika Palmer, filed a lawsuit against the city after her daughter was killed in a botched police raid in March. Police reforms will also be instituted as part of the settlement.

