Category: World Published on Tuesday, 15 September 2020 20:53 Hits: 1

Could Nobel Peace Prize nominees Donald Trump and Greta Thunberg be any more different? A better question may be: Did they advance the cause of peace?

Read more https://www.csmonitor.com/USA/Foreign-Policy/2020/0915/Nobel-politics-Do-Thunberg-and-Trump-have-something-in-common?icid=rss