Category: World Published on Tuesday, 15 September 2020 21:08 Hits: 1

Alexander Lukashenko, the disputed president of Belarus, has won new backing from Russia. But no solution to the nation’s political crisis in in view.

Read more https://www.csmonitor.com/World/Europe/2020/0915/Why-Russian-aid-for-Lukashenko-doesn-t-end-Belarus-crisis?icid=rss