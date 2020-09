Category: World Published on Tuesday, 15 September 2020 18:56 Hits: 1

'Particularly reprehensible' to promise money for war-torn Yemen and then not pay up, UN official scolds Gulf countries.

Read more https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2020/09/warns-yemen-famine-aid-saudis-uae-kuwait-200915182103529.html