Russian opposition politician Alexei Navalny posted a photo online that showed him sitting up in bed with his family and breathing by himself. He has been receiving treatment in Germany after a suspected poisoning.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/hi-this-is-navalny-poisoned-kremlin-critic-posts-his-own-update-on-condition/a-54935579?maca=en-rss-en-world-4025-rdf