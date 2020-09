Category: World Published on Tuesday, 15 September 2020 18:36 Hits: 4

Dozens of countries have called on Saudi Arabia to release jailed women's rights activists and provide transparency Saudi critic Jamal Khashoggi's killing. German diplomats said it was time for "full accountability."

