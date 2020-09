Category: World Published on Tuesday, 15 September 2020 09:19 Hits: 0

France will move forward with its planned deployment of 5G telecom networks despite detractors who would prefer "the Amish model" and "going back to the oil lamp", President Emmanuel Macron said Monday.

