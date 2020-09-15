Attacks on Kurdish seasonal workers in Turkey highlight continued racism

Category: World Published on Tuesday, 15 September 2020 11:32 Hits: 0

Northern Turkey is well known for tea as well as hazelnuts, which account for 70 percent of the production of oilseed plants globally. During the harvest season, farmers bring in seasonal workers, most of whom are Kurdish or Syrian. Many of them work in difficult conditions, often without a contract, and are sometimes victims of racism. When a video showing a group of men beating Kurdish seasonal workers, among them a teenage girl, appeared online, it reignited a nationwide debate on racism.

Read more https://observers.france24.com/en/content/20200915-attacks-kurdish-seasonal-workers-turkey-highlight-continued-racism