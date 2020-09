Category: World Published on Tuesday, 15 September 2020 15:39 Hits: 3

The United Arab Emirates and Bahrain signed agreements on Tuesday to normalize relations with Israel, becoming the latest Arab states to break a longstanding taboo in a strategic realignment of Middle Eastern countries against Iran.

