Category: World Published on Tuesday, 15 September 2020 17:17 Hits: 3

Former Ivorian rebel leader and ex-prime minister Guillaume Soro, who has been barred from contesting an upcoming presidential election, should be allowed to run, the African Court on Human and Peoples' Rights said Tuesday.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/20200915-african-court-says-ivory-coast-should-allow-ex-pm-soro-to-run-in-election