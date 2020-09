Category: World Published on Tuesday, 15 September 2020 18:19 Hits: 4

Lennard Kaemna claimed his first Tour de France victory when he outwitted Giro d’Italia champion Richard Carapaz to win the 16th stage, a 164-km ride from La Tour du Pin on Tuesday.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/20200915-germany-s-kaemna-wins-tour-de-france-stage-16-roglic-still-in-yellow