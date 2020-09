Category: World Published on Tuesday, 15 September 2020 18:09 Hits: 3

BERLIN, Sept. 15 (Xinhua) -- The German space company OHB was awarded a contract of 129.4 million euros (153.5 million U.S. dollars) by the European Space Agency (ESA) on Tuesday for design, construction and testing of Hera, the ESA's first planetary defense mission.

