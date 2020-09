Category: World Published on Tuesday, 15 September 2020 18:51 Hits: 5

TUNIS, Sept. 15 (Xinhua) -- Over 2 million Tunisian students returned to schools on Tuesday, as schools reopened in Tunisia after a closure of six months due to the spread of COVID-19.

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/world/2020/09/16/over-2-mln-tunisian-students-return-to-schools-amid-covid-19