Category: World Published on Tuesday, 15 September 2020 08:26 Hits: 0

ABUJA: Nigerian health workers demanding the payment of a hazard allowance for treating coronavirus patients have gone on strike only a week after doctors in Africa's most populous country staged a walk out. The Joint Health Service Unions (JOHESU) - representing medical staff such as nurses ...

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/nigerian-health-workers-strike-over-coronavirus-allowance-13113190