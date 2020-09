Category: World Published on Tuesday, 15 September 2020 08:42 Hits: 0

Roughly 800 of the thousands of asylum seekers who fled a fire that destroyed Europe's biggest migrant camp have been housed at a temporary site on the island of Lesbos, Greece's migration ministry said.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/hundreds-of-migrants-housed-in-new-lesbos-camp-after-fire-13113218