Category: World Published on Tuesday, 15 September 2020 08:54 Hits: 0

A fire erupted in a landmark building in Beirut's commercial district on Tuesday (Sep 15), the second blaze this month to send shudders through a capital still in shock after a massive port blast in August ripped through the Mediterranean city.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/lebanon-beirut-fire-zaha-hadid-building-13113240