Category: World Published on Tuesday, 15 September 2020 10:21 Hits: 0

EU observers are free to visit Xinjiang to "truly understand" the situation in the northwestern region where Beijing is accused of widespread rights abuses against the Uighur population, China said Tuesday.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/asia/china-says-eu-observers-free-to-visit-xinjiang--13113456