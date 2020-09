Category: World Published on Tuesday, 15 September 2020 12:11 Hits: 0

Ireland on Tuesday set out new rules for its quarantine-free travel "green list", saying visitors from a list of countries with a COVID-19 infection rate of under 25 cases per 100,000 over the past two weeks can skip a 14-day quarantine.

