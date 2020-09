Category: World Published on Tuesday, 15 September 2020 18:30 Hits: 4

From deploying mules to large transport aircraft, India's military has activated its entire logistics network to transport supplies to thousands of troops for a harsh winter along a bitterly disputed Himalayan border with China.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/asia/india-pushes-tonnes-of-supplies-to-disputed-china-border-ahead-13114728