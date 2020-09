Category: World Published on Tuesday, 15 September 2020 17:55 Hits: 3

The Trump administration threatened to ban the Beijing-based video app over concerns that the Chinese government could gain access to American users' data. The Oracle deal, if approved, lets TikTok continue operating in the U.S., but details remain unclear.

