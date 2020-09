Category: World Published on Tuesday, 15 September 2020 08:46 Hits: 0

In little more than a decade, the global financial crisis, climate change, and the COVID-19 pandemic have transformed the environment in which central banks operate – and public opinion is not on their side. Monetary policymakers who fail to respond to these shifts in sentiment will see their reputations suffer.

Read more https://www.project-syndicate.org/commentary/central-banks-response-to-public-opinion-on-inequality-environment-by-stefan-gerlach-2020-09