Published on Tuesday, 15 September 2020

Reviving Japan’s sluggish economy will require incoming Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga to make a clear break from his predecessor and patron, Shinzo Abe, and pursue wide-ranging structural reforms. Suga’s best strategy might therefore be to call a snap general election to gain the popular mandate he will need.

Read more https://www.project-syndicate.org/commentary/japan-abenomics-suga-government-bold-structural-reforms-by-akira-kawamoto-2020-09