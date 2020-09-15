Calls for CNBC host’s resignation after he used a misogynistic slur live on-air to Nancy Pelosi

Category: World Published on Tuesday, 15 September 2020 18:10 Hits: 4

CNBC’s Jim Cramer has created a brand of business news host based on his “wild” antics, his “crazy” way of speaking and straight-shooting. His “crazy” way of acting and speaking is supposed to not only be entertaining for viewers, but to bely a secret, no-nonsense intelligence about the financial markets.

On Tuesday, Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi came on Cramer’s show to discuss what deals are either in the works, or not, between Trump’s Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin and the Democratic-led House. Cramer interrupted Pelosi ostensibly to question her on a statement she made a couple of days ago where she said she was “optimistic” that a deal to provide stimulus aid to the American public could be reached. Unfortunately, Cramer really let his misogynist foot get stuck in his mouth.

Referring to White House chief of staff Mark Meadows, saying he was happy to be “the skunk at the garden party,” and nix any and all agreements between Democratic leadership and the U.S. Treasury, Cramer said this: “I mean what deal can we have Crazy Nancy—I’m sorry, that was the president—I have such reverence for the office, I would never use that term.”

Speaker Pelosi replied that “But you just did.” To which Cramer attempts to say he has a great reverence for the office and Pelosi understood what he meant. Pelosi, very diplomatically says she does understand exactly what he meant. Cramer sort of mumbles away something of an apology for this bizarre outburst on his part, and Pelosi redirects a reminder to the audience that it is Donald Trump that is the great antagonist right now.

PELOSI: Let me just say this, anything the president says is a projection of his own insecurities. He calls other people “crazy,” because he knows he is. He complains about this that and the other thing, because he knows his own shortcomings. He’s a master of projection, so anytime he says something you go “uh-oh,” because that’s what he’s thinking about himself.

Promoting a sexist slur just because the president of the United States coined it doesn’t make it right. The clip has made its way around the internet very … briskly. Cramer seems to realize that what he’s said is very disrespectful just moments after saying it. It begs the question: why would you say it at all? To what end? Entertainment? Because it doesn’t further the topic of what and how and when a deal or stimulus package will make its way through our government in order try and help our precariously failing economy.

What it will mean for Cramer remains to seen. Many are calling for Cramer to be fired or resign over this insult, while others have wondered how Cramer has been able to keep a job that he’s been terrible at for more than a decade.

