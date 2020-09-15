The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Belarus: Lukashenko and Putin Hold Talks in Sochi

Category: World Hits: 6

Belarus: Lukashenko and Putin Hold Talks in Sochi

The presidents of Belarus and Russia, Alexander Lukashenko and Vladimir Putin, held talks Monday in the Sochi region of the Russian Federation where they discussed, among other topics, their joint responses to the issues emerging in both nations. 

RELATED:

Russia Condemns Foreign Interference in Belarus' Internal Affairs

Similarly, they conversed about the state of the country's bilateral relations and cooperation efforts, their current ties through the Union State of Russia and Belarus, various international concerns and the broader situation in the region. 

During the conversation, Putin rejected the foreign intervention in Belarus' internal affairs and reaffirmed Moscow's commitments to Belarus and the current agreements between the two countries.

In that sense, the Russian president communicated that both countries agreed to a $1.5 billion loan for Belarus. President Putin also noted that Belarus will be the first country to receive the Russian vaccine against the coronavirus, Sputnik V, currently undergoing Phase 3 trials.

As such, Lukashenko, making his first official visit to Russia after the protests in Belarus began last month, expressed appreciation for Russia's support throughout his country's post-electoral crisis. 

Read more https://www.telesurenglish.net/news/Belarus-Lukashenko-and-Putin-Hold-Talks-in-Sochi-20200914-0022.html

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version