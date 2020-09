Category: World Published on Tuesday, 15 September 2020 07:50 Hits: 6

Hong Kong activists shouted anti-government slogans outside court on Tuesday as more than two dozen high profile democracy campaigners appeared over a banned vigil to mark the Tiananmen Square crackdown.

