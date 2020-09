Category: World Published on Tuesday, 15 September 2020 07:51 Hits: 6

British interior minister Priti Patel said on Tuesday she would call the police if neighbours had a party because it was right to report people who might be spreading COVID-19 by disregarding new restrictions on gatherings of more than six people.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/covid-19-uk-gathering-restrictions-6-party-call-the-police-13112742