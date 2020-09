Category: World Published on Tuesday, 15 September 2020 05:18 Hits: 12

U.S. President Donald Trump says any attack by Iran would be met with a far greater response, in reaction to a news report that said Tehran planned to assassinate a U.S. diplomat to avenge the killing of Iranian General Qasem Soleimani.

Read more https://www.rferl.org/a/trump-any-attack-by-iran-against-u-s-would-provoke-1-000-times-greater-response/30839297.html