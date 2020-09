Category: World Published on Tuesday, 15 September 2020 05:35 Hits: 9

The United States on September 14 issued orders that block the import of cotton, apparel, computer parts, and hair products from China over allegations they are produced with forced labor.

Read more https://www.rferl.org/a/u-s-blocks-imports-from-china-s-uyghur-region-over-suspected-forced-labor/30839309.html