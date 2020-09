Category: World Published on Monday, 14 September 2020 23:54 Hits: 3

Hundreds of protesting Haitian police officers and their supporters, many of them armed and wearing masks, sparked panic in the capital Port-au-Prince on Monday, setting cars on fire as they voiced their anger at the ruling party.

