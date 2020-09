Category: World Published on Tuesday, 15 September 2020 05:12 Hits: 8

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United Arab Emirates and Bahrain on Tuesday will become the latest Arab states to break a longstanding taboo when they sign agreements toward normalizing relations with Israel in a strategic realignment of Middle Eastern countries against Iran.

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/world/2020/09/15/at-historic-white-house-event-uae-and-bahrain-to-move-toward-normal-ties-with-israel