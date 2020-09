Category: World Published on Tuesday, 15 September 2020 06:12 Hits: 8

SYDNEY (Reuters) - Australia's northern tropical rivers are reknowned for being crocodile-infested, so the appearance of migrating humpback whales in one waterway has baffled marine scientists, who assume they simply took a wrong turn and got stuck.

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/world/2020/09/15/whales-stranded-in-crocodile-infested-australian-river