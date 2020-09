Category: World Published on Tuesday, 15 September 2020 06:13 Hits: 10

MAPUTO (Reuters) - Mozambique's army has condemned the apparent execution of a naked woman by men wearing military uniforms, shown in video footage, where she is beaten with a stick before being shot in the back as she tries to flee.

