TOKYO (Reuters) - Japanese Defence Minister Taro Kono will become minister of internal affairs in the new cabinet while lawmaker Nobuo Kishi, the brother of outgoing Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, will take over the defence portfolio from Kono, Kyodo News reported on Tuesday.

