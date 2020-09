Category: World Published on Monday, 14 September 2020 23:14 Hits: 0

The US announced on Monday (Sep 14) it would block a range of Chinese products made by "forced labour" in the Xinjiang region, including from a "vocational" center that it branded a "concentration camp" for Uighur minorities.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/asia/us-puts-block-on-chinese-products-from-uighur-forced-labour-13111012