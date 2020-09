Category: World Published on Monday, 14 September 2020 22:52 Hits: 5

President Trump rejected the role of climate change behind the California wildfires during his visit to the fire-ravaged western US. Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden called Trump a "climate arsonist."

